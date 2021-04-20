Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds amid positive economic reports

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1760-55 amid higher yields, bearish technicals

Gold (XAU/USD) pulled back nearly $20 from seven-week highs of $1790 on Wednesday, finishing the day slightly in the red. The rebound in the US Treasury yields triggered the correction in the metal, as upbeat earnings reports and covid vaccine optimism revived the reflation trades and boosted the returns on the market. Further, increased efforts by the Biden administration to reach a deal on the US $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan also added to the renewed upside in the yields. However, the retreat in the global stocks and the US dollar’s continued decline helped put a floor under gold. Read more...

Gold rebounds amid positive economic reports

Several economic indicators have surprised us on the positive side. Nevertheless, the price of gold has rebounded.

Finally! The price of gold has been rising recently. As the chart below shows, the yellow metal rebounded from the late March bottom of $1,684 to above $1,770 on Friday (Mar. 16). This could be a promising start to the second quarter of 2021, which looks better than the first. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Rising US Treasury yields to pressure XAU/USD once again – OCBC

Gold rose 0.7% to $1776.51/oz last Friday and is now trading at its highest since late February. Howie Lee, Economist at OCBC bank, turns neutral in the near term, however, he notes XAU/USD could suffer more pressure long-term as US Treasury yields resume their uptrend.

“The fall in US Treasury yields and the DXY index have supported gold’s elevated level.” “Our model suggests a fair value range of $1671-$1775/oz for gold at current inputs, which means at current levels, gold is not too far off its fair value estimation.” Read more...