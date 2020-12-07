Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rebound sharply as the US dollar pulls back

XAU/USD analysis: Consolidates near 1,840.00

Since Thursday, the XAU/USD exchange rate has been trading sideways near 1,840.00.

It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 100– and 200-hour SMAs in the 1,813.00/1,827.00 range. Thus, some upside potential could prevail in the market, and the price for gold could target the Fibo 23.60% at 1,860.59.

Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD soars after breaking above $1850 to the highest in two weeks

Gold is shining again after making a sharp daily reversal. XAU/USD is trading at $1865, at the highest level since November 23, after rising more than $40 from the daily low.

The price of the metal accelerated to the upside after breaking above the $1850 area. The move to the upside started as the US dollar weakens across the board. The greenback failed to hold onto gains and retreated sharply.

Read more...