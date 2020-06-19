Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD range trade intact around $1725, Powell eyed

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s range trade intact around $1725, Powell eyed

Following a volatile Thursday’s trading session, Gold (XAU/USD) extends its overnight range play into Asia around the 1725 level amid fragile market sentiment. Fears over the coronavirus resurgence continue to persist in Asia, with an uptick in Beijing’s new infections raising doubts over the ‘under control’ situation, as touted by the Chinese official on Thursday. Therefore, the downside in the yellow metal remains capped near 1720 levels.

Meanwhile, the positive tone seen in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures challenges the bulls’ commitment on its way north, which keeps the further upside elusive.

Gold prices lack a clear directional bias as markets remain divided between the fears over the second wave of the virus and optimism over the global economic recovery, as reflected by the recent rally in stocks.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1726.08 Today Daily Change 2.98 Today Daily Change % 0.17 Today daily open 1723.1 Trends Daily SMA20 1720.39 Daily SMA50 1715.67 Daily SMA100 1656.53 Daily SMA200 1578.86 Levels Previous Daily High 1737.83 Previous Daily Low 1717.61 Previous Weekly High 1744.75 Previous Weekly Low 1677.73 Previous Monthly High 1765.38 Previous Monthly Low 1670.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1725.33 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1730.11 Daily Pivot Point S1 1714.53 Daily Pivot Point S2 1705.96 Daily Pivot Point S3 1694.31 Daily Pivot Point R1 1734.75 Daily Pivot Point R2 1746.4 Daily Pivot Point R3 1754.97

Goldman Sachs raises 12-month gold price forecast to $2,000

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have raised their 12-month price forecast to $2,000 per ounce from the previous estimate of $1,800. The investment bank is of the opinion that a combination of above-2% US inflation and muted policy response is needed to lift the yellow metal above $2,000. The Federal Reserve is targetting 2% inflation and has pledged to keep rates near record lows until the goal is achieved.

Goldman has also raised the three-month and six-month price forecasts to $1,800 and $1,900, respectively, from the previous projection of $$1,600 and $1,650. Gold is currently trading at $1,726, representing a 13% gain on a year-to-date basis.

Read more ...