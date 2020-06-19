Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD range trade intact around $1725, Powell eyed

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s range trade intact around $1725, Powell eyed
Following a volatile Thursday’s trading session, Gold (XAU/USD) extends its overnight range play into Asia around the 1725 level amid fragile market sentiment. Fears over the coronavirus resurgence continue to persist in Asia, with an uptick in Beijing’s new infections raising doubts over the ‘under control’ situation, as touted by the Chinese official on Thursday. Therefore, the downside in the yellow metal remains capped near 1720 levels.
Meanwhile, the positive tone seen in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures challenges the bulls’ commitment on its way north, which keeps the further upside elusive.
Gold prices lack a clear directional bias as markets remain divided between the fears over the second wave of the virus and optimism over the global economic recovery, as reflected by the recent rally in stocks.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1726.08
|Today Daily Change
|2.98
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1723.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.39
|Daily SMA50
|1715.67
|Daily SMA100
|1656.53
|Daily SMA200
|1578.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1737.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1717.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1725.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1714.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1705.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.97
Goldman Sachs raises 12-month gold price forecast to $2,000
Analysts at Goldman Sachs have raised their 12-month price forecast to $2,000 per ounce from the previous estimate of $1,800. The investment bank is of the opinion that a combination of above-2% US inflation and muted policy response is needed to lift the yellow metal above $2,000. The Federal Reserve is targetting 2% inflation and has pledged to keep rates near record lows until the goal is achieved.
Goldman has also raised the three-month and six-month price forecasts to $1,800 and $1,900, respectively, from the previous projection of $$1,600 and $1,650. Gold is currently trading at $1,726, representing a 13% gain on a year-to-date basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are the UK retail sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?
With the latest downbeat data already played roles in pushing the BOE towards additional QE, Friday’s UK Retail Sales might offer fewer negatives for GBP/USD, unless being drastically down. The Retail Sales are seen recovering from -18.1% prior slump to +5.7% MoM in May.
EUR/USD: Uptick in Asian stocks alleviates bearish pressure
EUR/USD is looking to chalk out gains amid the uptick in the Asian stock markets. The uptick in Asian stocks weakens haven bid for USD, allows a minor rise in EUR/USD. Expectations for additional easing in China and gains in Asian stocks fail to lift JPY crosses.
WTI: Confirms inverse head and shoulders on 4-hour chart
WTI extends recoveries from $37.41 to probe the weekly top above $39.00. The oil benchmark recently crossed a falling trend line from June 07, which in turn asserts the upside favoring technical pattern, namely inverse head-and-shoulders.
Gold: Keeps 200-HMA support to print mild gains below $1,730
Gold probes intraday high while taking the bids near $1,727 during the pre-European session on Friday. The bullion prints 0.23% gains while keeping bulls hopeful above 200-HMA. Sellers await a clear break below $1,721 to aim for a $1,700 mark.
Coronavirus update: Beijing’s new infections tick up to 25, outbreak still under control?
The latest coronavirus statistics published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Friday, showed that the Mainland reported 32 new infections as of end-June 18 vs. 28 a day earlier. The risk sentiment turns tepid.