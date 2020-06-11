Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rally loses strength after hitting resistance at $1,740/45

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rally stalls below $1,740/45 resistance area

The XAU/USD is on track to end its three-day rally from $1,670 lows last week after failing to break resistance at $1,740/45 area. The precious metal has been unable to extend gains beyond the top of the last three weeks’ trading range and has turned negative on the day, ticking down to $1,730.

Gold futures have failed to take advantage of the negative market sentiment on the back of the downbeat economic perspectives released by the Fed and a vulnerable US dollar amid growing fears of a second COVID-19 wave in the US. The upside attempt seen in the late European session has been rejected at $ 1,745.

Gold: Near term outlook improves, but still lacks conviction

The near term outlook for gold has improved in the wake of the Fed, but still lacks conviction. The initial move was gold positive last night (more accommodative monetary policy stance from the Fed is negative for yields and the dollar and is supportive for gold). This has pulled gold through the mid-range resistance band of $1700/$1725 and completed a third consecutive positive candle. However the run higher has slipped away this morning as a retracement has kicked in. This is leaving resistance at $1740 and pulling gold back towards $1725 again.

