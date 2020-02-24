Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rally has revived demand for call options, risk reversals show

Gold price rally has revived demand for call options, risk reversals show

Gold's recent rally has bolstered bullish expectations and revived demand for call options, which gives the holder a right but not the obligation to buy the yellow metal at an agreed price on or before a particular date.

The yellow metal broke out of a contracting triangle last week, resuming the rally from November lows near $1,475 and rose to a seven-year high of $1,681 in the early Asian session on Monday. At press time, gold is trading at $1,660 per Oz, representing a 6.27% gain on the low of $1,562 observed on Feb. 12.

Read more ...

Gold/USD extended its run claiming two more targets and eyes 1655.00

The precious metal has extended its run claiming two more targets at 1630.00 and 1640.85 towards the end of last week's session an increase of approximately 4% in the week's trading session. Gold prices were last traded at 1643.15 just above 1640.85 and could continue to its next target at 1655.00 if it holds at the current support.

However, I think gold prices have entered a new trend based time zone, which could lead to a temporary pullback before continuing to the upside. The price level to watch in the next five trading session is estimated at around 1655.00 resistance and 1640.85 support.

Read more ...



FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com