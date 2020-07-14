Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rallies together with US Covid-19 cases

Gold probes multi-day lows around $1,790/oz

Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal are fading Monday’s uptick and are resuming the downside in sub-$1,800 levels on turnaround Tuesday.

Gold looks to risk trends, pandemic

The negative price action in the yellow metal comes despite the softer tone in the greenback and amidst the almost-constant bias among investors towards the riskier assets.

Gold rallies together with US Covid-19 cases

The number of cases of Covid-19 in the US have been rallying very quickly in last weeks, giving way only to the gold prices, which have surpassed $1,800.

It's not easy to terminate the viruses, especially that they are not quite alive. Indeed, the pandemic of the coronavirus is still not over, as the chart below shows. The global number of daily confirmed Covid-19 cases has surpassed 220,000 last week – and the trend is still upward.

Gold consolidates amid rising COVID-19 cases, China/US tensions

Gold hovered around the key psychological level of 1,800 in early trading on Tuesday, as global coronavirus cases continue to soar and Sino-US disharmony escalated over China’s pursuit of offshore resources in the South China Sea.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, global COVID-19 cases have now risen to 13,113,181 with 573,288 fatalities. The US, Brazil and the UK have suffered the largest numbers of lost lives.