Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rallies to fresh highs for the month as US dollar and US yields sink

Gold Price Analysis: Buyers struggle to extend run-up beyond $1,700

Gold prices maintain the retreat from the weekly top while taking rounds to $1,715 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bullion registers another U-turn from a nine-day-old horizontal resistance, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful.

As a result, intraday bears are looking for entries below $1,700 to aim for a two-week-long support line, at $1,675. Though, 200-bar SMA near $1,672 could restrict the metal’s further downside. Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $1,722/23 horizontal resistance isn’t a sure sign for the safe-haven’s run-up as a falling trend line from April 14, currently at $1,728, can check the buyers afterward.

Gold rallies to fresh highs for the month as US dollar and US yields sink

Gold prices have struck a fresh high for the month, withing the ebbs and flows of the markets. Gold and the US dollar are taking it in shifts to carry the safe-haven flows with COVID-19 at the heart of the risk-off themes. Today, it is gold's turn to shine, rallying from a low of $1,681.49 to a high of $1,719.91 while the US dollar falls behind, losing the 100 handle in the DXY to print a low of 99.91.

Despite both European and US benchmarks in the green, VIX in the red, gold has managed to take off, potentially with a lot of pent up demand. The trade war themes have resurfaced this week and cautionary money flows emanate from the fact that nations are experimenting with their workforces by attempting to open up their economies in the face of further COVID-19 contagion.

