Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rallies to 1-1/2 week tops

Gold rallies to 1-1/2 week tops, approaching $1600 mark

Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near 1-1/2 week tops, just below the $1590 region.

The precious metal built on its recent bounce from the $1450 support area, or YTD lows, and continued gaining strong positive traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Next target is $1,581 after the initial Fed-fueled rise

Gold has been on the rise after the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended Quantitative Easing program, providing cheap money to American firms and lifting markets. How is XAU/USD positioned on the technical charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator has no resistance levels up to $1,581, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1 and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month. Read more...