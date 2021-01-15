Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rallies modestly as Powell plays down taper talk

Gold Price Analysis: Bears testing bullish commitments at 200 dma

Gold flirting with the 200-DMA as markets await Biden's rescue plan. Further to the prior analysis, Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's recovery at odds with the US dollar's daily chart, the price of gold remains anchored. Rising rates continue to place a wet towel on gold markets with spot gold now flirting with a break below the 200-DMA.

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies modestly as Powell plays down taper talk

XAU/USD prices have risen to around the $1850 mark in recent trade, amid a choppy but broadly weaker USD. At present, gold trades higher by about 0.2% or just under $5. Lending support to the precious metal was dovish-sounding remarks from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, as well as a mild pick-up in inflation expectations.

Read more ...