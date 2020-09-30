Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through [Video]

Gold: Near term rallies will struggle [Video]

Two decisive positive candlesticks have moved the outlook for gold back to a crucial crossroads. The old August/September lows between $1902/$1926 have left key medium term resistance. The rebound in the last couple of sessions has hit $1899 and begun to slip back. The configuration on momentum indicators suggests that near term rallies will struggle. As such we still prefer pressure towards the newly formed six month uptrend (today at $1856). Closing back under $1875 (yesterday’s low) would play into this outlook. The rally continuing to fade around the $1900 area suggests that the bulls are not ready to regain control. There needs to be a move back above $1926 at least (the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of $1451/$2072) to even suggest momentum for a test of the now six week downtrend. Read More...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold attracted some dip-buying near 100-hour EMA and rallied back closer to the top end of its daily trading range during the early North American session. Bulls might now be looking to build on the momentum further beyond the key $1900 barrier.

The mentioned level marks a previous strong horizontal support breakpoint, which if cleared decisively might trigger some aggressive short-covering move. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the recovery momentum further towards the $1925 resistance zone. Read More...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1885.72 Today Daily Change -12.41 Today Daily Change % -0.65 Today daily open 1898.13 Trends Daily SMA20 1922.48 Daily SMA50 1944.98 Daily SMA100 1849.21 Daily SMA200 1728.9 Levels Previous Daily High 1899.12 Previous Daily Low 1875.62 Previous Weekly High 1955.66 Previous Weekly Low 1848.84 Previous Monthly High 2075.32 Previous Monthly Low 1863.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1890.14 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1884.6 Daily Pivot Point S1 1882.79 Daily Pivot Point S2 1867.46 Daily Pivot Point S3 1859.29 Daily Pivot Point R1 1906.29 Daily Pivot Point R2 1914.46 Daily Pivot Point R3 1929.79

Is gold’s latest recovery over?

XAU/USD traded lower on Wednesday, after it hit resistance at the 1900 zone. Overall the metal continues to trade below the 1910 barrier, which acted as the lower bound of the triangle that contained the price action from August 12th until September 21st, and thus, we see decent chances for the bears to take fully charge again soon.

A clear and decisive dip back below 1875, which is near the highs of last Thursday and Friday, may confirm that Monday’s and Tuesday’s recovery was just a corrective rebound and may encourage the bears to target Monday’s low, at around 1848. A break lower would confirm a forthcoming lower low and may set the stage for more declines, perhaps towards the 1815 zone, which provided strong resistance between July 8th and 17th. Read More...