Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through [Video]

Gold: Near term rallies will struggle [Video]
Two decisive positive candlesticks have moved the outlook for gold back to a crucial crossroads. The old August/September lows between $1902/$1926 have left key medium term resistance. The rebound in the last couple of sessions has hit $1899 and begun to slip back. The configuration on momentum indicators suggests that near term rallies will struggle. As such we still prefer pressure towards the newly formed six month uptrend (today at $1856). Closing back under $1875 (yesterday’s low) would play into this outlook. The rally continuing to fade around the $1900 area suggests that the bulls are not ready to regain control. There needs to be a move back above $1926 at least (the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of $1451/$2072) to even suggest momentum for a test of the now six week downtrend. Read More...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold attracted some dip-buying near 100-hour EMA and rallied back closer to the top end of its daily trading range during the early North American session. Bulls might now be looking to build on the momentum further beyond the key $1900 barrier.
The mentioned level marks a previous strong horizontal support breakpoint, which if cleared decisively might trigger some aggressive short-covering move. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the recovery momentum further towards the $1925 resistance zone. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1885.72
|Today Daily Change
|-12.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|1898.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1922.48
|Daily SMA50
|1944.98
|Daily SMA100
|1849.21
|Daily SMA200
|1728.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1899.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1875.62
|Previous Weekly High
|1955.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.84
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1890.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1884.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1882.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1867.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1859.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1906.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1914.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1929.79
Is gold’s latest recovery over?
XAU/USD traded lower on Wednesday, after it hit resistance at the 1900 zone. Overall the metal continues to trade below the 1910 barrier, which acted as the lower bound of the triangle that contained the price action from August 12th until September 21st, and thus, we see decent chances for the bears to take fully charge again soon.
A clear and decisive dip back below 1875, which is near the highs of last Thursday and Friday, may confirm that Monday’s and Tuesday’s recovery was just a corrective rebound and may encourage the bears to target Monday’s low, at around 1848. A break lower would confirm a forthcoming lower low and may set the stage for more declines, perhaps towards the 1815 zone, which provided strong resistance between July 8th and 17th. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from the lows on hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.17 as hopes for a new fiscal stimulus deal have risen. Earlier, US pending home sales and ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat estimates. The chaotic US presidential debate weighed on sentiment beforehand.
GBP/USD hits 1.29 on better market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, up from the lows. The safe-haven dollar is falling amid fresh hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal. Concerns about Brexit and the British coronavirus situation weighed on the pound earlier.
XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold reversed an intraday dip to 100-hour EMA, around the $1882-81 region. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for bullish traders. Any further move up might be seen as a selling opportunity amid stronger USD.
Presidential Debate: Stocks set to suffer on Trump's refusal to accept the results
President Trump and rival Biden clashed in a chaotic shouting match. Biden's initial lack of sharpness may boost tighten the elections. Trump's refusal to accept the result and embrace of white supremacists increase the chance of violence.
WTI clinches daily highs near $39.50 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil are partially fading Tuesday’s pullback and manage to regain the $39.50 region ahead of key supply data.