Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD quickly reversed an intraday dip to the $1850 region amid the prevalent cautious mood

Gold vs Bitcoin: What is the best hedge against inflation?
Gold has traditionally been considered a safe haven. Once upon a time, it was used to back almost all currency around the globe. While it does not do that, it is still extensively used by investors who want to hedge against inflation.
However, there is a new investment class that claims to do the exact same thing. Cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin was specifically built to not crackdown under the pressures of the bull/bear market cycles. Like gold, it has a limited supply. However, the two could not be more difficult in most aspects.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes session tops, around $1865 area
Gold rallied around $15-16 during the mid-European session and jumped to fresh daily tops, near the $1865-66 region in the last hour.
The precious metal managed to attract some dip-buying near the $1850 region and was now looking to build on the previous session's goodish bounce from the $1837 region. Investors turned cautious following the disappointing release of German IFO business survey results. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that provided a modest lift to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Against the backdrop of a delay in vaccine supplies, Monday's data further fueled worries about the potential economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus disease and weighed on investors' sentiment. The anti-risk flow was reinforced by an intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.21 ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD has been extending its falls after the German IFO Business Climate disappointed with 90.1 points. Earlier, it rose as the Biden administration continued promoting its stimulus plan, despite pushback from lawmakers.
GBP/USD is struggling below 1.37 as the dollar recovers
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.37, paring its gains. The US dollar is recovering ahead of President Biden's speech and despite a fall in US yields. In the UK, concerns about the government's vaccine policy are weighing on the pound.
Bitcoin bids farewell to $40,000 as downswing targets $22,000
The cryptocurrency weekend session was characterized by mixed price reactions across the board, starting with Ethereum upswing toward $1,500 and Bitcoin's stability above $30,000. Besides Ether's rally, other selected altcoins such as Aave, Uniswap, Synthetix and SushiSwap spiked massively.
Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins
Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets as Joe Biden enters the White House.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.