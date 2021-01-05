Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pulls back from two-month highs but bias remains bullish

Are we on the verge of a new commodities super-cycle? [Video]

Commodities have made an explosive start to 2021 – notching up spectacular gains on the first trading day of the New Year.

On Monday, Gold hit its highest level in two months. Silver surged over 4% to hit its highest since mid-December, whilst Platinum skyrocketed to its highest price in four years. And this could just be the beginning.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pulls back from two-month highs but bias remains bullish

Gold is currently trading near $1,938 per ounce, representing a 0.20% decline on the day. Prices clocked a high of $1,946 early today. That was the highest level since Nov. 9.

The metal has pulled back from two-month highs in a move typical to bull breather seen following a major breakout.

Prices jumped over 2% on Monday, forming a bullish marubozu candle and confirming an upside break of the falling channel represented by trendlines connecting Aug. 7 and Nov. 9 highs and Sept. 24 and Nov. 30 lows.

