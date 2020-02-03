Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pulls back from 18-day top to $1,584 despite fears of coronavirus outbreak

Gold Price Forecast: Rally from May 2019 low resumes with biggest monthly gain in 5 months
Gold has printed its biggest monthly gain in five months, signaling a resumption of the rally from lows near $1,266 seen in May 2019.
The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,585 per Oz, representing a 4.48% gain from the opening price of $1,517.70 observed on Jan. 2. That is the biggest monthly price rise since August 2019. Back then, gold had rallied by 7.65%.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1581
|Today Daily Change
|-5.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1586.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1563.9
|Daily SMA50
|1515.69
|Daily SMA100
|1502.96
|Daily SMA200
|1451.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1589.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1571
|Previous Weekly High
|1589.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1563.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1582.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1578.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1575.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1563.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1556.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1594.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1601.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1612.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
