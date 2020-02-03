Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pulls back from 18-day top to $1,584 despite fears of coronavirus outbreak

Gold Price Forecast: Rally from May 2019 low resumes with biggest monthly gain in 5 months

Gold has printed its biggest monthly gain in five months, signaling a resumption of the rally from lows near $1,266 seen in May 2019.

The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,585 per Oz, representing a 4.48% gain from the opening price of $1,517.70 observed on Jan. 2. That is the biggest monthly price rise since August 2019. Back then, gold had rallied by 7.65%.

Gold pulls back from 18-day top to $1,584 despite fears of coronavirus outbreak

Gold prices decline from more than three-weeks low to $1,584 during the Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal initially benefited from the market’s risk-off due to coronavirus outbreak fears. However, the recently recovered data from Japan and Australia, coupled with the Chinese government’s measures to tame the sell-off after long holidays, might have triggered the profit-booking.

