Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pullback stalls near key Fib support

Gold remains under pressure near two-week low amid broad risk recovery

Gold prices stay on the back foot while taking rounds to $1,553 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal witnessed heavy declines the previous day as markets turn cautiously optimistic following welcome data from the key economies and China’s active efforts to placate the investors. Even so, the coronavirus outbreak continues, which in turn highlights the importance of updates as well as economic data for further direction.

Gold: Pullback stalls near key Fib support

Gold takes the bids near $1,579 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. While the risk reset dragged the yellow metal during the previous day, the recent challenges emanating from China keep the bulls hopeful.

The latest updates from China’s Hubei, the epicenter of coronavirus, suggest an increase of 64 people who lost their lives while 2,345 join the infected people due to the lethal contagion.

