Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pullback stalls near key Fib support

Gold remains under pressure near two-week low amid broad risk recovery
Gold prices stay on the back foot while taking rounds to $1,553 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal witnessed heavy declines the previous day as markets turn cautiously optimistic following welcome data from the key economies and China’s active efforts to placate the investors. Even so, the coronavirus outbreak continues, which in turn highlights the importance of updates as well as economic data for further direction.
Gold: Pullback stalls near key Fib support
The latest updates from China’s Hubei, the epicenter of coronavirus, suggest an increase of 64 people who lost their lives while 2,345 join the infected people due to the lethal contagion.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1556.26
|Today Daily Change
|1.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1555.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1563.6
|Daily SMA50
|1519.97
|Daily SMA100
|1504.28
|Daily SMA200
|1454.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1579.67
|Previous Daily Low
|1549.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1589.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1563.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1560.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1568
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1543
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1530.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1512.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1573.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1591.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1604.1
