Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD probing inverse head-and-shoulders neckline hurdle

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls likely to face an uphill task towards $1875 – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) continues its advance and sits at weekly tops near $1870, cheering the progress on a $900 billion covid relief aid package. Congressional negotiators are “closing in on” the stimulus package, having discussed the contents of the package while setting aside the key issues of contention.

Gold Price Analysis: Probing inverse head-and-shoulders neckline hurdle

The yellow metal is flirting with resistance at $1,866 - the neckline of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. Acceptance above would confirm a breakout or bearish-to-bullish trend change and create room for a rally to $1,966 (target as per the measured move method). On the way higher, the metal may face resistance at $1,900. A strong rejection at the neckline hurdle would shift risk in favor of a drop to $1,820 (4-hour chart support).



