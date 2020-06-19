Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD probes two-week-old support line under $1,730

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD probes two-week-old support line under $1,730

Gold prices ease to $1,723.10 during the early Friday morning in Asia. As a result, the yellow metal steps back from $1,737.83 while repeating the inabilities to stay beyond $1,730. Additionally, the quote tests an ascending trend line from June 05 amid bearish MACD conditions.

Against this backdrop, the bears are waiting for a clear break below $1,720 to confirm the ascending triangle formation. In doing so, the weekly bottom surrounding $1,704 will become their immediate target ahead of watching over June 03 low of $1,689.

Cycle trading: Gold buy signal

Thursday was day 9 for the daily gold cycle. The current daily cycle high on day 4 threatens a left translated daily cycle formation. But tonight I want to look at the weekly chart.

This is week 13 for the intermediate gold cycle. Gold has been contained by the 1750 resistance level for 11 weeks. The 10 week MA has flatten and is at risk of turning lower. With each passing week that gold does not break above the 1750 resistance level makes it more likely that the gravitational pull from the pending intermediate cycle low will begin to pull gold lower. A close below the 10 week MA will signal the intermediate cycle decline.

