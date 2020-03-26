Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD probes 50-HMA above $1,600 after US stimulus package news

Gold Price Analysis: Probes 50-HMA above $1,600 after US stimulus package news
Despite ticking up to 50-HMA, gold prices paid a little heed to the news that the US COVID-19 Bill is near to being the law. The yellow metal currently takes rounds to $1,606, off from intraday low of $1,599, during the early Thursday.
If at all the bullion manage to clear the $1,608 immediate resistance, a falling trend line from Tuesday, near $1,624, could stop the buyers from targeting the monthly top close to $1,638.
Asian Update: Stimulus rally loses momentum, Gold volatility remains
Gold volatility seems to be settling down from ludicrous speed. The spread between futures and spot gold is now around $20, much better than the $60 we saw the other day. Gold could see the climb towards $1,700 resume once the ugly economic hits the wires. Massive stimulus, the fading of the recent stock market rally, and disastrous economic data from the US and Europe should trigger strong demand for bullion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD claws back nearly 35% of recent sell-off, focus on US jobless claims
EUR/USD crossed above 1.09 on the back of broad-based US dollar weakness. Markets offered greenback, possibly in hopes of the US fiscal stimulus. Markets brace for the US jobless claims with talk it could exceed 1 million.
GBP/USD stays below 1.1900 with eyes on BOE, coronavirus outbreak
With the pandemic fears probing buyers, GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.1900 while heading into the London open. Not only coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, but the cautious sentiment ahead of BOE also tames the quote’s moves.
FX Today: US Senate clears $2trln relief bill, coronavirus spread intensifies; jobless claims eyed
The risk-off sentiment remained the underlying theme in Asia this Thursday, as the market mood was fragile amid intensifying coronavirus spread on both sides of the Atlantic. The US economic aid package passed by the Senate, therefore, failed to lift the sentiment.
Gold: Probes 50-HMA above $1,600 after US stimulus package news
Gold struggles to regain the buyers’ confidence. The two-day-old descending trend line adds to the resistance. A weekly support line could challenge the pullback moves. US Senators might be called from the holidays to vote on the Coronavirus Relief Bill.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines
Initial claims are expected to rise to 1,000,000 from 281,000 the prior week. The range of the estimates is extraordinarily wide from 1 million to 4 million. The four-week moving average was 232,250 in the week of March 13.