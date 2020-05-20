Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD probes $1,750

Gold Price Analysis: Probes $1,750 as US dollar stays sluggish

Gold prices remain modestly positive around $1,749, up 0.24% on a day, amid the early Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal stretches the previous day’s recoveries from $1,726 amid mixed catalysts.

While the White House adviser Larry Kudlow’s comments suggesting US President Donald Trump wasn’t seeking to tear trade deal with China initially favored risks, the Senate Republicans push for investigations into virus outbreak and China’s role in it keeps the riks-tone sluggish.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1748.53 Today Daily Change 3.50 Today Daily Change % 0.20 Today daily open 1745.03 Trends Daily SMA20 1713.79 Daily SMA50 1656.43 Daily SMA100 1619.95 Daily SMA200 1556.34 Levels Previous Daily High 1748.01 Previous Daily Low 1725.96 Previous Weekly High 1751.8 Previous Weekly Low 1690.05 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1739.59 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1734.38 Daily Pivot Point S1 1731.32 Daily Pivot Point S2 1717.62 Daily Pivot Point S3 1709.27 Daily Pivot Point R1 1753.37 Daily Pivot Point R2 1761.72 Daily Pivot Point R3 1775.42

China leaves rates unchanged, Gold fails at resistance but dips are shallow

Gold had a somewhat directionless session overnight, with the equity retreat propelling it higher by 0.70% to $1745.00 an ounce. Notably gold has still to record a daily close above $1750.00 an ounce, which would trigger a technical buy signal. That said, dips are increasingly shallow, and seem limited to $1725.00 an ounce now.

