Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD probes $1,750

Gold Price Analysis: Probes $1,750 as US dollar stays sluggish
Gold prices remain modestly positive around $1,749, up 0.24% on a day, amid the early Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal stretches the previous day’s recoveries from $1,726 amid mixed catalysts.
While the White House adviser Larry Kudlow’s comments suggesting US President Donald Trump wasn’t seeking to tear trade deal with China initially favored risks, the Senate Republicans push for investigations into virus outbreak and China’s role in it keeps the riks-tone sluggish.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1748.53
|Today Daily Change
|3.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1745.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1713.79
|Daily SMA50
|1656.43
|Daily SMA100
|1619.95
|Daily SMA200
|1556.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1748.01
|Previous Daily Low
|1725.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1751.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1690.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1734.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1731.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1753.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1761.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1775.42
China leaves rates unchanged, Gold fails at resistance but dips are shallow
Gold had a somewhat directionless session overnight, with the equity retreat propelling it higher by 0.70% to $1745.00 an ounce. Notably gold has still to record a daily close above $1750.00 an ounce, which would trigger a technical buy signal. That said, dips are increasingly shallow, and seem limited to $1725.00 an ounce now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off highs, around 0.6550 on Aussie Retail Sales slump
AUD/USD retraces gains below 0.6550 following a sharp drop in the Preliminary Australian Retail Sales and PBOC no rate change decision. US-China trade tensions and the virus spread also add to the renewed weakness in the spot.
USD/JPY: Bears continue to guard 108 barrier amid mixed sentiment
USD/JPY consolidates the renewed upside but a break above 108.00 remains elusive amid mixed Asian equities, as US-China trade tensions and coronavirus worries continue to weigh. Broad USD bounce and firmer S&P 500 futures cushion the downside.
XAU rises to $1,750, forming a rising wedge
Gold's hourly chart shows a rising wedge pattern. A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines is indicative of buyer exhaustion.
WTI charts descending triangle
WTI's is consolidating in a descending triangle, according to the hourly chart. The black gold has been largely restricted to a narrow range of $31 to $33 since Monday. A breakout, if confirmed, would imply a continuation of the recent rally.
Vaccines vex, inflation to fall
Several inflation reports are due on Wednesday. Gold and silver made a convincing rebound, highlighting a well preserved trendlline. NASDAQ100 continued to fail in regaining the February gap, ditto for DAX, while SPX and DOW30 couldnt get near the April highs.