Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD probes $1,650 as US Pres. Trump presents coronavirus action plan

Gold probes $1,650 as US Pres. Trump presents coronavirus action plan
Gold prices seesaw around $1,646, after the initial tick-up to $1,650.16, after US President Donald Trump released details of his action plan to confront coronavirus (COVID-19) during Thursday’s Asian session.
Earlier during the day, Australia PM acted on his promise of a multi-billion dollar worth of fiscal stimulus while the Aussie Treasurer Frydenberg gave details of cash disperse.
This joins the macro rush to counter the pandemic, the status recently bestowed by the World Health Organization (WHO), where Japan, the US and Europe have already undertaken heavy measures.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1636.42
|Today Daily Change
|1.70
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1634.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1626.62
|Daily SMA50
|1588.45
|Daily SMA100
|1534.34
|Daily SMA200
|1496.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1671.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1633.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1692.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1575.58
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1647.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1656.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1621.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1608.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1583.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1659.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1684.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1697.95
Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD easing further away from 2020 highs, trades sub-$1640/oz
Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs while easing from multi-year highs. XAU/USD is retracing down as investors are expecting some fiscal stimulus in the US to counter the economic damage of the COVID-19.
The precious metal broke below the 1650/1640 support zone and the 50/100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. As bulls lost considerable momentum the market could potentially extend losses towards the 1610 and 1590 levels. Resistance can be expected in the 1650/1640 price zone.
