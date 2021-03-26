Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prints rounding top, sellers eye $1,721 breakdown

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles downbeat sentiment around $1,730

Gold drops to the fresh intraday low around $1,726, down 0.05% on a day, during early Friday. In doing so, the yellow metal fades the previous day’s corrective pullback while keeping sellers hopeful inside a bearish chart formation.

The commodity’s failures to keep the recovery moves seem to join a downward sloping momentum line and sustained trading below 200-SMA in favoring the bears.

Read more ...

Gold Elliott Wave analysis [Video]

Overview: Gold 1750 as support would create long trades and 1720 as the tested resistance confirms weakness. SIlver is on support at 25.00 and will try to lift up from that level, but I fear is a corrective abc rally. Elliott Wave Gold: Tracking bullish and bearish patterns. Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral

Read more ...