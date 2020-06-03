Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prints rounding top on 4-hour chart above $1,700

Gold prices soften to $1,725.40, down 0.13% on a day, while heading into the European session on Wednesday. Considering the bullion’s moderate pullback since the week’s start, a potential rounding top bearish formation appears on the 4-hour chart.

As a result, the precious metal weighs down towards a six-week-old upward sloping trend line, currently near $1,700. Though, $1,711 might offer an intermediate halt during the fall. In a case where the metal prices drop below $1,700, the previous month low near $1,670 could lure the bears.

Read more ...

Asia FX & Gold: A slew of positive reopening developments help boost financial markets

Gold is struggling as equities continue to trade well. A decisive shift towards 'risk-on' investment demand beginning in late Asia trading, moving through Europe and into US action, triggered a notable correction in gold. A slew of positive, or potentially positive, reopening narrative developments _ including more unified stimulus from Europe – were seen as positive for financial markets but negative for gold.

The USD was sharply lower and global equities higher, notably European and US equities. Normally this would weaken gold, but not in this case. Gold and the USD have both been subject to investor demand as safe havens and have tended to rally together this year.

Read more ...