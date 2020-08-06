Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices up for the fifth consecutive day, firm above $2000/oz

Gold retreats from fresh record highs to the $2050 area

Gold is holding onto daily gains on Thursday, despite the recent pullback from fresh all-time highs. XAU/USD climbed to $2070, reaching a new high and then pulled back to as low as $2048. As of writing, it trades at $2060, on its way to a new record close.

The retreat in gold was limited on the back of renewed weakness around the US dollar. The DXY is back in neutral territory near 92.70, after approaching 93.00. Positive economic data from the US (jobless claims) failed to boost the dollar ahead of Friday’s NFP.

Gold settles at highest level ever

Gold has had things all its own way lately with pretty well every price driver in its favor; however tomorrow it faces a real challenge with the release of the all important US jobs data. This will be a good test of sentiment and how gold behaves will give us a good indication just how much fuel it has in the tank regarding further gains.

