Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices trim gains, up $20 from lows

Week ahead commodity report: Gold, silver and crude oil price forecast
Gold fell 1% on Monday as the dollar lingered near a one-week high.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar steadied, while equities were pressured by fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Gold prices jumped 2.6% last week, their strongest performance since April 10, as worries of a new wave picked up.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the latest week.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds after finding support above $1700
Gold prices bottomed at $1,704 on Monday, the lowest in six days, and then rebounded back to the $1,720 area. It is hovering around the mentioned level, off lows but still $10 below Friday’s close.
The decline took place as major currency pairs traded sideways, with low volatility. The equity market in the US opened sharply lower and rebounded, erasing practically all losses. The Dow Jones is falling 0.40% while the Nasdaq gains 0.32%. The rebound in equity prices weakened the US dollar and likely helped XAU/USD.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1300 amid rallying Wall Street
EUR/USD is trading at daily highs above the 1.1300 level, as US indexes trimmed early losses and rallied, on news the Fed will begin buying corporate bonds to support the market’s liquidity.
GBP/USD extends recovery and nears 1.2600
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600 and at fresh daily highs as the greenback eased further amid a U-turn in equities. Brexit-related jitters continue to limit the upside.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold dives to fresh session lows, closer to $1700 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to near one-week lows, around the $1705 region in the last hour.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.