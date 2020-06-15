Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices trim gains, up $20 from lows

Week ahead commodity report: Gold, silver and crude oil price forecast

Gold fell 1% on Monday as the dollar lingered near a one-week high.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar steadied, while equities were pressured by fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Gold prices jumped 2.6% last week, their strongest performance since April 10, as worries of a new wave picked up.

Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the latest week.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebounds after finding support above $1700

Gold prices bottomed at $1,704 on Monday, the lowest in six days, and then rebounded back to the $1,720 area. It is hovering around the mentioned level, off lows but still $10 below Friday’s close.

The decline took place as major currency pairs traded sideways, with low volatility. The equity market in the US opened sharply lower and rebounded, erasing practically all losses. The Dow Jones is falling 0.40% while the Nasdaq gains 0.32%. The rebound in equity prices weakened the US dollar and likely helped XAU/USD.

