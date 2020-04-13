Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices stay above $1,680 as risk-tone dwindles amid quiet markets

Gold prices stay above $1,680 as risk-tone dwindles amid quiet markets

Despite marking no major gains on a day, Gold prices extend the latest recovery moves from $1,680 while taking rounds to $1,684 by the press time of early Monday. Although receding risks of coronavirus from the earlier hotspots seem to have weighed on the bullion, the challenges to the US are likely favoring the market’s rush to risk-safety. Even so, the Easter Monday holiday in major countries seems to limit the safe-havens moves.

China’s Hubei registers one more day without any fresh cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) whereas South Korea’s pandemic cases recently dropped to the seven-week low. Further, data from Germany also cites the three-week low in the daily rise while adding 2,537 fresh cases to 123,016 on April 13.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1684.16 Today Daily Change -0.18 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 1684.34 Trends Daily SMA20 1587.32 Daily SMA50 1599.54 Daily SMA100 1556.37 Daily SMA200 1519.05 Levels Previous Daily High 1690.42 Previous Daily Low 1643.82 Previous Weekly High 1690.42 Previous Weekly Low 1609.15 Previous Monthly High 1703.27 Previous Monthly Low 1451.3 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1672.62 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1661.62 Daily Pivot Point S1 1655.3 Daily Pivot Point S2 1626.26 Daily Pivot Point S3 1608.7 Daily Pivot Point R1 1701.9 Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.46 Daily Pivot Point R3 1748.5

Gold Price Forecast: Easy money will be turned into gold

After hesitating in the previous week, gold prices soared in these last few days, with spot gold trading as high as $ 1,690.23 a troy ounce, to close the week less than $ 10.00 below this last. The bright metal gained the most on Thursday, following the US Federal Reserve decision to announce another round on massive easing, this time in the form of loans of up to $2.3 trillion.

Following the announcement, US Federal Reserve Chief Powell offered a speech afterwards and reaffirmed that the central bank would continue to use all available tools to support the American economy until it recovers. Concerned about the high levels of unemployment the US may reach, Powell was overall confident that the situation will revert as soon as the pandemic is under control.

