Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices remain stuck within this week’s $1725-$1745 range amid the conflicting forces of a stronger dollar versus lower yields

Powell and Yellen sound upbeat, don’t they like gold?

Both Powell and Yellen testified before Congress. They sounded upbeat on the U.S. economy, but gold’s reaction was weak.

What a combo! Both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before Congress this week. They spoke about the economic response to the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Great Lockdown.

In his prepared remarks, Powell sounded rather hawkish, as he noted that “the recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening.” As well, during the Q&A session, the Fed Chair seemed to be very confident about the economy and the central bank’s monetary policy . In particular, Powell told senators that 2021 was “going to be a very, very strong year in the most likely case.”

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD still marooned within this week’s $1725-$1745 range

Spot gold prices remain locked within this week’s mid-$1720s to mid-$1740s ranges, with prices having recently rallied to the top of this range before pulling back. The 21-day moving average continues to be a sticky level for spot gold, with prices hardly moving more than $10 from it so far this week; the 21DMA currently resides around $1729.50. On the day, spot gold trades flat.

Driving the day

As has been the case all week, spot gold prices remain caught between the conflicting forces of a gradually rising US dollar (the DXY has now crept as high as the 92.70s, its highest levels so far this year, after it broke above the 92.00 level on Tuesday) versus falling US government bond yields. Real yields (i.e. the inflation-adjusted return on government debt) are more closely correlated with gold prices than nominal yields, but both are down sharply on the week; 10-year TIPS yields have fallen back below -0.7% from highs above -0.6%.

