Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices remain directed to $1,600, coronavirus, G7 call in focus

Gold prices mark 0.46% gains while taking the bids to $1,593 amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The risk-tone remains light amid expectations of the global consolidated action to counter coronavirus (COVID-19). However, increases numbers of the cases as well as cautious ahead of the actual G7 meeting helps the yellow metal.

G7 policymakers will hold a conference call around 12:00 GMT, on Tuesday, counter the economic risks of the coronavirus that has recently spread at a faster pace in the US and Europe. The discussion will be led by the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1598.09 Today Daily Change 12.31 Today Daily Change % 0.78 Today daily open 1585.78 Trends Daily SMA20 1595.21 Daily SMA50 1568.05 Daily SMA100 1522.65 Daily SMA200 1484.63 Levels Previous Daily High 1611.1 Previous Daily Low 1575.58 Previous Weekly High 1689.4 Previous Weekly Low 1562.94 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1589.15 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1597.53 Daily Pivot Point S1 1570.54 Daily Pivot Point S2 1555.3 Daily Pivot Point S3 1535.02 Daily Pivot Point R1 1606.06 Daily Pivot Point R2 1626.34 Daily Pivot Point R3 1641.58

Gold firms in proximity of the $1,600s, correcting a heavily long squeeze

Gold is consolidating in a bullish correction of Friday's sell-off, up some 0.6% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of $1,575.63 to a high of $1,610.99 on the day so far. Friday's sentiment surrounding the prospects of a coordinated effort of central bankers coming to the rescue set-off a stamped in profit-taking triggering sell-stops, resulting in the biggest daily drop in the precious metal in seven years. Gold plummeted over 5% on the day following remarks from Federal Reserve's Chair Jerome Powell.

In his afternoon statement on Friday, Powell said the Federal Reserve is “closely monitoring” developments and stands ready to “use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy”, hinting to the markets that the Fed is poised to implement rate cuts at any point. Rumours have been circulating that there could be a coordinated effort by a communique of central bankers to lower global interest rates to quell the storms of volatility and economic damage pertaining to the coronavirus.

