Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices remain directed to $1,600, coronavirus, G7 call in focus

Gold prices remain directed to $1,600, coronavirus, G7 call in focus
Gold prices mark 0.46% gains while taking the bids to $1,593 amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The risk-tone remains light amid expectations of the global consolidated action to counter coronavirus (COVID-19). However, increases numbers of the cases as well as cautious ahead of the actual G7 meeting helps the yellow metal.
G7 policymakers will hold a conference call around 12:00 GMT, on Tuesday, counter the economic risks of the coronavirus that has recently spread at a faster pace in the US and Europe. The discussion will be led by the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1598.09
|Today Daily Change
|12.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|1585.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1595.21
|Daily SMA50
|1568.05
|Daily SMA100
|1522.65
|Daily SMA200
|1484.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1611.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1575.58
|Previous Weekly High
|1689.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1562.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1589.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1597.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1570.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1555.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1535.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1606.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1626.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1641.58
Gold firms in proximity of the $1,600s, correcting a heavily long squeeze
Gold is consolidating in a bullish correction of Friday's sell-off, up some 0.6% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of $1,575.63 to a high of $1,610.99 on the day so far. Friday's sentiment surrounding the prospects of a coordinated effort of central bankers coming to the rescue set-off a stamped in profit-taking triggering sell-stops, resulting in the biggest daily drop in the precious metal in seven years. Gold plummeted over 5% on the day following remarks from Federal Reserve's Chair Jerome Powell.
In his afternoon statement on Friday, Powell said the Federal Reserve is “closely monitoring” developments and stands ready to “use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy”, hinting to the markets that the Fed is poised to implement rate cuts at any point. Rumours have been circulating that there could be a coordinated effort by a communique of central bankers to lower global interest rates to quell the storms of volatility and economic damage pertaining to the coronavirus.
FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!
Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the RBA Interest Rate Decision and how could it affect AUD/USD?
Given the high expectations of a global stimulus, any disappointments will have larger repercussions. In a case of no rate cut, the pair can witness short-term rise but the same should be followed by upbeat comments in the rate statement.
USD/JPY breaches 108.00 as Japanese stocks turn negative
USD/JPY failed to capitalize on the recent recovery attempt, now extending the drop below 108.00, as the Japanese stocks turn negative. The latest downtick could be likely due to the rising coronavirus cases across the globe. Focus on G7 efforts.
All eyes on Tuesday's G7 amid risk reset
It was clear given the rapid tightening of financial conditions and falling inflation expectations that we were always going to see a response from central banks, with many seeing the potential actions as coordinated.
WTI building a bullish case as OPEC+ expected to intervene
The price of oil is rallying and extended its overnight session gains in Asia, travelling from a low of $47.58 to a high of $48.53, +1.26% on the session so far. This follows a positive settlement for oil futures of a gain of more than 4%.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.