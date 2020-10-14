Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices regain traction and hover around the $1,900 area

Gold: The yellow metal still tightly correlated (negatively) to the dollar

Pretty much everywhere you look across major currency markets today, there is a neutral and ranging outlook. So, it should perhaps come as little surprise that at a time in which gold is still tightly correlated (negatively) to the dollar, hints of a new trend have been snuffed out. It had seemed as though there was real intent after the bulls closed decisively higher on Friday, but the entire move has now been retraced and it is back to the drawing board. This has become a very frustrating time for the bulls, with the near term positive configuration to momentum being neutralised again. RSI back under 50 and flattening, whilst MACD lines also flat under neutral, whilst Stochastics bear cross lower.

Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks firmer around $1,900/oz

Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal regain part of the ground lost following Tuesday’s sharp pullback and manage to reclaim the key $1,900 neighbourhood per ounce.

Indeed, the better mood around the precious metal comes after President Trump’s stimulus proposal of $1.8 trillion came in short of expectations according to House Speaker N.Pelosi.

Read more...