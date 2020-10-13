Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices rapidly lose momentum and breach $1,900/oz

Gold: The bulls still have work to do before they can run the price higher

It is clear that the bulls still have some work to do before they can be confident that they can run the price higher on gold. Although Friday’s decisive move higher took the market to a three week high, there is still a stuttering feel to this renewed rally. Yesterday’s negative close has been followed by early downside today. With the market closing on Friday above $1926 there was a feeling that weakness would become a chance to buy. We will now see how positive the market has become.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tumbles to fresh lows sub-$1,900/oz

Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal lost further ground on Tuesday and challenge 3-day lows in the sub-$1,900 area on the back of the strong pick up in the demand for the greenback.

In fact, a bout of risk aversion benefits the greenback following the opening bell in Wall St. after House Speaker N.Pelosi said the recent proposal from President Trump on extra fiscal stimulus fell significantly short of expectations. Pelosi, however, expects both parties could clinch a deal eventually.

