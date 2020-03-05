Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices justify Wednesday’s gravestone doji as staying below $1,650

Gold sees minor bounce from 200-hour MA even as Asian stocks rise

Gold is showing signs of life in Asia despite the uptick in the Asian stocks. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,638 per Oz, having defended the 200-hour moving average line at $1,634 during the overnight trade.

The Asian equities are flashing green with Japan's Nikkei index adding 0.70% at press time. Other regional heavyweights like South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite are also reporting moderate gains.

Read more ...

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 17.2 Today Daily Change -0.05 Today Daily Change % -0.29 Today daily open 17.25 Trends Daily SMA20 17.75 Daily SMA50 17.85 Daily SMA100 17.55 Daily SMA200 17.08 Levels Previous Daily High 17.34 Previous Daily Low 17.08 Previous Weekly High 18.95 Previous Weekly Low 16.4 Previous Monthly High 18.95 Previous Monthly Low 16.4 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.24 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.18 Daily Pivot Point S1 17.11 Daily Pivot Point S2 16.97 Daily Pivot Point S3 16.85 Daily Pivot Point R1 17.36 Daily Pivot Point R2 17.48 Daily Pivot Point R3 17.62

Gold prices justify Wednesday’s gravestone doji as staying below $1,650

Gold prices pull back from five-day high to $1,637.50, down 0.07%, during the Asian session on Thursday. While the US dollar pullback from monthly lows can be considered against the yellow metal’s recent upside, the recent recovery in risk-tone has also contributed to the bullion’s weakness.

Not only the rate cuts from the top-tier central banks but the use of fiscal measures and policy actions have also boosted the traders’ anticipation that the global policymakers are doing all they can to confront the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Read more ...

FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com