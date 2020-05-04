Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices jump as trade war returns [Video]

Gold prices jump as trade war returns [Video]

Gold futures tested the strong support area between 1670–1700 on last Friday. It is anticipated that Gold to jump up to react on the tension of trade war between US and China. On H1 timeframe, Gold broke out the swing high during the London session with a demand bar. A pullback into the demand zone formed by the demand bar can be a good long entry for a short term up swing, as per the trading strategy video on identifying support and demand zone for swing trading as shown below: Read more...

Gold: Consolidation within a medium-term uptrend?

The gold futures contract gained 0.4% on Friday, as it retraced some of the recent declines. The price bounced off $1,675 level (the daily low at $1,676). Gold continues to trade within a downward correction following its April’s advance. On April 14 it was the highest since November of 2012 and the daily high was at $1,788.80. Since then we’ve seen some profit-taking action and a potential downward reversal.

Gold is basically going sideways since early to mid April. It is trading above February-March local highs. So it looks like a consolidation within a medium-term uptrend. Read more...

Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $1700.00/oz, bullish

XAU/USD consolidates the advance originating from mid-March as the metal trades just above the 1700.00 mark but below the 50/100SMAs on the four-hour chart and above the 200 SMA. XAU/USD bullish bias remains intact with bulls looking for a break above the 1740.00 level on a daily closing basis which could open the doors toward the 1740 and 1780/1800 resistance zone. On the flip side, support is expected to emerge near 1700/1690 price level in the medium-term while further down lies the 1660 level. Read more...