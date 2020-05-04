Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices jump as trade war returns [Video]

Gold prices jump as trade war returns [Video]
Gold futures tested the strong support area between 1670–1700 on last Friday. It is anticipated that Gold to jump up to react on the tension of trade war between US and China. On H1 timeframe, Gold broke out the swing high during the London session with a demand bar. A pullback into the demand zone formed by the demand bar can be a good long entry for a short term up swing, as per the trading strategy video on identifying support and demand zone for swing trading as shown below: Read more...
Gold: Consolidation within a medium-term uptrend?
The gold futures contract gained 0.4% on Friday, as it retraced some of the recent declines. The price bounced off $1,675 level (the daily low at $1,676). Gold continues to trade within a downward correction following its April’s advance. On April 14 it was the highest since November of 2012 and the daily high was at $1,788.80. Since then we’ve seen some profit-taking action and a potential downward reversal.
Gold is basically going sideways since early to mid April. It is trading above February-March local highs. So it looks like a consolidation within a medium-term uptrend. Read more...
Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $1700.00/oz, bullish
XAU/USD consolidates the advance originating from mid-March as the metal trades just above the 1700.00 mark but below the 50/100SMAs on the four-hour chart and above the 200 SMA. XAU/USD bullish bias remains intact with bulls looking for a break above the 1740.00 level on a daily closing basis which could open the doors toward the 1740 and 1780/1800 resistance zone. On the flip side, support is expected to emerge near 1700/1690 price level in the medium-term while further down lies the 1660 level. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured amid the gloomy mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, down from the highs. Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and weak eurozone PMIs are weighing on the euro. Several European countries are easing restrictions on Monday. US Factory Orders tumbled by 10.3% in March.
GBP/USD nearing 1.24 as global tensions mount
GBP/USD is approaching 1.24, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground amid growing US-Sino tensions. UK defense minister Wallace said China has questions to answer on coronavirus. Decisions on the UK lockdown are awaited.
Cryptocurrencies: Dominance struggle intensifies
Dominance charts show high levels of stress in crypto market fundamentals. Bitcoin strives to win, while Ethereum strives to resist in front of the king. Ripple Ltd's poor results impact on an XRP lacking in positive news.
Gold: XAU/USD holds above $1700.00/oz, bullish
XAU/USD consolidates the advance originating from mid-March as the metal trades just above the 1700.00 mark but below the 50/100SMAs on the four-hour chart and above the 200 SMA. The level to beat for bulls is the 1740 resistance.
WTI climbs to 3-week highs near $23.00/bbl
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate are prolonging the upbeat momentum at the beginning of the week beyond the $22.00 mark, advancing more than 12% at the time of writing.