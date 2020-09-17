Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices have been in consolidation for some time

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD in no-man's land awaiting a catalyst

The price of gold, XAU/USD, is trading at $1,944.13 at the time of writing having travelled some 0.8% to the downside from a high of $1,960.98 to a low of $1,932.88.

Investors pulled the bid in gold when the Federal Reserve disappointed on Wednesday when it decided to not add further stimulus to spur inflation nor support the economy.

Fed will not hike rates for years, gold should like it

The latest FOMC statement and economic projections signal are that the interest rates will stay at zero until the end of 2023. This is excellent for gold.

Yesterday, the Fed issued a statement regarding the FOMC meeting, which was held from September 15-16. The US central bank kept the interest rates and the conditions of its quantitative easing unchanged. The chart below shows the levels of effective federal funds rate and the Fed's balance sheet.

