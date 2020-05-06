Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices fall sharply after breaking below $1,700 on Wednesday

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops below $1,690 on broad USD strength

The troy ounce of the precious metal posted modest gains on Monday and Tuesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. After moving sideways a little above the $1,700 handle on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair turned south and dropped to a daily low of $1,684. As of writing, the pair was down 1% on the day at $1,689.

Gold and Copper prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar rose to its highest in more than a week and easing of coronavirus-driven restrictions by many countries improved investor appetite for risky assets and dulled demand for bullion.

Gold has been on an incredible bull-run throughout 2020, with the precious metal surging over 12%, so far this year.

When gold prices consolidate as they’re currently doing – this ultimately indicates a big move is on the horizon.

