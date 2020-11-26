Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices continue to consolidate above $1800

Biden and Yellen pushed gold to $1,800

Gold plunged to $1,800. What does this imply for the gold market?

Whoa! Tuesday, November 24 wasn't too good for gold. The price of the yellow metal plunged then from $1,840 to $1,800. Actually, November was an awful month for gold prices, which dropped from a local peak of $1,941, or more than 7 percent.

Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains supported above $1800 level amid quiet holiday trade

Spot gold (XAU/USD) continues its gradual grind higher for a second day, the precious metal having bounced at support at the psychological $1800 mark on Tuesday, following a hefty sell-off at the start of the week that saw spot prices drop from the high $1800s. As things stand, spot gold prices are flat at just under $1810.

Read more...