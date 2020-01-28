Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices consolidate gains to $1,580 despite no change in risk catalysts

Gold Price Analysis: Consolidating in a pennant pattern

Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580. The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A bullish breakout would imply a continuation of the rally from the Jan. 24 low of $1,556 and would open the doors to re-test of the 2019 high of $1,611.

On the other hand, the pennant breakdown would allow a drop to the hourly chart support at $1,567. A pennant breakout looks likely, as the daily chart is reporting bullish conditions. 

Gold prices consolidate gains to $1,580 despite no change in risk catalysts

Gold prices pull back from the three-week top to $1,581, -0.10%, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. That said, the bullion’s latest advances could be attributed to China’s coronavirus outbreak as well as a fresh tussle between the Middle East and the US. Even so, an absence of major catalysts during the early Asian session seems to weaken the quote off-late.

The rise in the confirmed case of coronavirus infected personal in China’s Shanghai and Henan followed the first German incident that grabbed global attention. The US, Japan and Sydney already registered multiple such cases and have contributed their part to spread fears of an epidemic.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1580.78
Today Daily Change -1.99
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1582.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1554.01
Daily SMA50 1506.94
Daily SMA100 1499.56
Daily SMA200 1445.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1588.64
Previous Daily Low 1571.59
Previous Weekly High 1575.88
Previous Weekly Low 1546.4
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1582.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1578.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1573.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 1563.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 1556.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1590.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1598.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 1607.46

 

 

