Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices consolidate gains to $1,580 despite no change in risk catalysts

Gold Price Analysis: Consolidating in a pennant pattern

Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580. The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A bullish breakout would imply a continuation of the rally from the Jan. 24 low of $1,556 and would open the doors to re-test of the 2019 high of $1,611.

On the other hand, the pennant breakdown would allow a drop to the hourly chart support at $1,567. A pennant breakout looks likely, as the daily chart is reporting bullish conditions.

Gold prices consolidate gains to $1,580 despite no change in risk catalysts

Gold prices pull back from the three-week top to $1,581, -0.10%, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. That said, the bullion’s latest advances could be attributed to China’s coronavirus outbreak as well as a fresh tussle between the Middle East and the US. Even so, an absence of major catalysts during the early Asian session seems to weaken the quote off-late.

The rise in the confirmed case of coronavirus infected personal in China’s Shanghai and Henan followed the first German incident that grabbed global attention. The US, Japan and Sydney already registered multiple such cases and have contributed their part to spread fears of an epidemic.

