Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices bounce off $1,945.20

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls again attack $1,950 as markets look for clear direction

Gold picks up the bids near $1,950 during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Friday. The yellow metal recently took a U-turn from $1,945.20 despite failing to cross $1,955 twice during the previous day. Even so, the bullion extends the previous day’s gains to recovery Wednesday’s heavy losses that recalled $1,930 level.

While searching for the catalysts, it becomes unclear as to whether the US dollar’s pullback from one-week high was the main reason for gold’s run-up or the US-Iran tension, not to forget the latest recovery in the odds suggesting Sino-American trade talks. Additionally, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and hopes of further stimulus from the US also joins the list of catalyst to confuse researchers.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1950.76 Today Daily Change 3.96 Today Daily Change % 0.20 Today daily open 1946.8 Trends Daily SMA20 1972.83 Daily SMA50 1859.41 Daily SMA100 1783.04 Daily SMA200 1664.46 Levels Previous Daily High 1955.49 Previous Daily Low 1924.52 Previous Weekly High 2049.96 Previous Weekly Low 1863.24 Previous Monthly High 1984.8 Previous Monthly Low 1757.7 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1943.66 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1936.35 Daily Pivot Point S1 1929.05 Daily Pivot Point S2 1911.3 Daily Pivot Point S3 1898.08 Daily Pivot Point R1 1960.02 Daily Pivot Point R2 1973.24 Daily Pivot Point R3 1990.99

Cycle Trading: Gold and the Dollar

As the dollar was declining into the day 40 low, gold rallied to an all time new high. But once the dollar formed a swing low and closed above the 10 MA, gold delivered a bearish surprise. But notice when the dollar made a lower low by breaking below the day 40 low last Tuesday — gold did not print a higher high. I think the gold is sniffing out the dollar’s pending DCL.

The dollar is very deep in its timing band for a DCL. Since the dollar did not break above the declining trend line as it rallied out of its day 40 low, breaking below the day 40 low extended the daily cycle decline to make Tuesday day 48 for the daily dollar cycle.

