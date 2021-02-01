Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices add to Friday’s advance around $1,870

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays capped by the $1,880 area

Prices of the ounce troy of the yellow metal advance for the third session in a row on Monday, although it seems to have met some resistance around $1,880, area coincident with the 100-day SMA.

The continuation of the uptrend in gold comes despite moderate gains in the greenback, which is pushing the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the proximity of YTD highs in the 91.00 region.

Can now Gold also catch some upside?

Retail traders are moving the markets, this time silver that moves to a 5 month high after websites SD Bullion, JM Bullion and Apmex noted unprecedented demand for silver bars and coins in a sign of recent Reddit-driven short squeeze spilling over to the physical market. Silver is higher but gold mostly sideways, also visible through gold-silver ratio. There can be more upside on silver but after potential set-back that may occur as price trades near July 2020 highs.

It will be very interesting to see if gold can also find some buyers with a delay, now when silver supplies are gone. However, based on intermarket perspective, the only issue here that limits the upside for now is probably the USD.

