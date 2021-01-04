Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD price rockets ahead of Georgia senate election

XAU/USD analysis: Trades at 1,935.00

During Monday morning hours, the XAU/USD exchange rate jumped to the 1,935.00 mark.

Given that yellow metal is trading far above the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, it is likely that the commodity is in the overbought area. Thus, some downside potential could prevail in the market. In the meantime, note that there is no technical resistance for the XAU/USD rate. Thus, the price for gold could continue to raise within the following trading session.

Gold price rockets ahead of Georgia senate election

Gold price soared to the highest level in two months as traders looked ahead to the upcoming run-off election in Georgia. This senatorial election will determine who will lead the senate in the first part of Joe Biden’s administration. If the Republicans win one of the two seats, it will mean that Senator Mitch McConnel will be the Senate majority leader. He will then be able to block most of Joe Biden’s agenda, including higher taxes, more regulations, and judicial appointments. On the other hand, if Democrats win, it will lead to the possibility of more stimulus, regulations, and higher taxes.

The British pound pulled-back as the rising number of coronavirus cases outweighed the recent Brexit deal. In a statement, Boris Johnson said that the government would be forced to implement more lockdowns to prevent the spread of the new virus. This is happening even as the government ramps up its vaccination measures. The pound weakened even after the relatively robust manufacturing PMI data. According to Markit, the manufacturing PMI increased from 55.6 in November to 57.5 in December. That was a better performance than the median estimate of 55.2.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies to near two-month tops, around $1935-36 region

Gold added to its strong intraday gains and jumped to near two-month tops, around the $1936-37 region during the mid-European session.

The precious metal opened with a modest bullish gap on the first trading day of 2021 and confirmed a bullish breakout through the $1900 mark, representing the top end of a two-week-old trading range. The strong momentum was sponsored by worries about the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases and the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity.