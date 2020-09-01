Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD price recently broke a triangle chart formation and still looks bullish

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails to test $2K for now but there is a stubborn support nearby

Gold has been pushing higher once again on Tuesday following on from gains seen on Monday. The price of the yellow metal has been positive since Fed Chair Powell confirmed the FOMC will switch to an average inflation target along with targeted employment levels. There has been some interesting data today as PMI's from around the world have been released. The EU numbers were slightly softer than expectations but the US ISM figure beat analyst estimates of 54.5 to print at 56.0 which is a positive sign.

Gold trapped between history and reality

Gold has advanced by over $500 per troy ounce since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, as investors started feeling to low-risk securities amidst rising global uncertainty. Recently, the precious commodity even managed to cross above the psychologically significant threshold of $2000 temporarily, but then it retreated from the all-time high at $2074.

