Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD price bouncing back and forth [Video]

Gold has entered a phase of consolidation [Video]
As the latest attempted bull move once more petered out after around three sessions last week, gold has entered a phase of consolidation. Within the medium term range of $1660/$1764 of the past two months, it is very rare that gold consolidates. In three of the past four sessions, gold has seen daily traded ranges of less than the Average True Range (which is now around $25). The move early today suggests that this consolidation will continue today. There is the slightest positive bias that is still in the outlook. It comes as gold continues to trade above the $1720/$1725 pivot band on the hourly chart. This lends a slight preference towards a test of $1733 initial resistance, however, we have little conviction of any sustainable traction in gold right now. Read More...
Gold price bouncing back and forth
The gold futures contract gained 0.54% on Tuesday, as it retraced most of its Monday's decline of 0.58%. The price has been breaking above $1,750 mark recently. But it came back closer to $1,700 on Monday. Last Wednesday's FOMC Statement came out as a short-term game- changer. Stock prices reversed lower and gold spiked higher. However, it is still trading within a medium-term consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart:
Gold is trading 0.4% lower this morning. What about the other precious metals? Silver gained 1.45% on Tuesday and today it is 0.1% higher. Platinum gained 2.70% and today it is 1.4% lower. Palladium gained 0.5% yesterday and today it is trading 0.2% lower. So precious metals extend their short-term fluctuations this morning. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.26 amid coronavirus, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, falling amid concerns about a slow return to normal in the US and the UK, as well as the Brexit deadlock. UK inflation met expectations with 0.5% in May.
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.12 amid US coronavirus worries
EUR/USD is trading down, closer to 1.12. The safe-haven dollar is rising as Florida and Texas reported accelerating coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Tensions between India and China, as well as in the Korean peninsula are elevated.
Forex Today: Dollar up as health, geopolitics replace consumer optimism, Powell, COVID-19 data eyed
The market mood is cooling as concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US and China, as well as two geopolitical clashes in Asia replace optimism about a quick recovery of the US economy.
Gold: Moves back closer to session tops, just below $1725 level
Gold has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to the $1712 area and has now moved well within the striking distance of daily tops.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.