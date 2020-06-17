Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD price bouncing back and forth [Video]

Gold has entered a phase of consolidation [Video]

As the latest attempted bull move once more petered out after around three sessions last week, gold has entered a phase of consolidation. Within the medium term range of $1660/$1764 of the past two months, it is very rare that gold consolidates. In three of the past four sessions, gold has seen daily traded ranges of less than the Average True Range (which is now around $25). The move early today suggests that this consolidation will continue today. There is the slightest positive bias that is still in the outlook. It comes as gold continues to trade above the $1720/$1725 pivot band on the hourly chart. This lends a slight preference towards a test of $1733 initial resistance, however, we have little conviction of any sustainable traction in gold right now. Read More...

Gold price bouncing back and forth

The gold futures contract gained 0.54% on Tuesday, as it retraced most of its Monday's decline of 0.58%. The price has been breaking above $1,750 mark recently. But it came back closer to $1,700 on Monday. Last Wednesday's FOMC Statement came out as a short-term game- changer. Stock prices reversed lower and gold spiked higher. However, it is still trading within a medium-term consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart:

Gold is trading 0.4% lower this morning. What about the other precious metals? Silver gained 1.45% on Tuesday and today it is 0.1% higher. Platinum gained 2.70% and today it is 1.4% lower. Palladium gained 0.5% yesterday and today it is trading 0.2% lower. So precious metals extend their short-term fluctuations this morning. Read More...