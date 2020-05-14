Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pressuring May highs, trades above $1700/oz

Gold stays positive above $1,700 as negative Fed rate looms amid risk aversion

Gold prices seesaw near the four-day top of $1,718.35 while taking rounds to $1,716.50 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The bullion recently gained bids after US President Donald Trump renewed calls of the negative Fed rates. The move by the US President plays against the Fed policymakers’ comments on Wednesday that ruled out any such actions likely for the time being.

While marking his disagreements (unsurprising) with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, US President Trump said, “I like negative rates.”

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1714.83 Today Daily Change -1.21 Today Daily Change % -0.07 Today daily open 1716.04 Trends Daily SMA20 1705.31 Daily SMA50 1650.73 Daily SMA100 1610.76 Daily SMA200 1551.63 Levels Previous Daily High 1718.34 Previous Daily Low 1699.31 Previous Weekly High 1723.7 Previous Weekly Low 1682.3 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1711.07 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1706.58 Daily Pivot Point S1 1704.12 Daily Pivot Point S2 1692.2 Daily Pivot Point S3 1685.09 Daily Pivot Point R1 1723.15 Daily Pivot Point R2 1730.26 Daily Pivot Point R3 1742.18

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pressuring May highs, trades above $1700/oz

XAU/USD is sidelined following the bullish recovery from mid-March. Gold holds above the 1690/1700 support zone and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting that the bullish bias stays intact with buyers eyeing a sustained break above the 1740 level on a daily closing basis. Potential resistances to the upside can be seen near the 1780/1800 price zone.

