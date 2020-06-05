Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pressured by 55-hour SMA

Will great unlock push gold prices down?
As Great Lockdown was positive for the gold prices, the Great Unlock will be bad, right? We invite you to read our today’s article about the Great Unlock and find out whether it really must be negative for the gold prices.
It’s all government’s fault, right? After all, the Great Lockdown was introduced by the federal and state governments introduced, wasn’t? Well, not quite. Read More...
XAU/USD analysis: Pressured by 55-hour SMA
On Thursday, the XAU/USD exchange rate raised to the resistance formed by the 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the monthly PP in the 1,720.00 area. During today's morning, the rate reversed south.
Given that yellow metal is pressured by the 55-hour moving average near 1,710.00, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. In this case the rate could decline to the 1,695.00 mark. Read More...
Gold Price Analysis: Flirting with daily lows, just above $1700 mark ahead of NFP
Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on the last day of the week and eroded a part of the previous day's goodish intraday positive move.
The downtick marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four and was sponsored by the upbeat market mood. Despite the slide, the commodity has still managed to hold above multi-week lows, around the $1690-89 region set on Wednesday. The mentioned level marks a confluence support comprising of 50-day SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci level of the $1451-$1765 positive move. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1701.12
|Today Daily Change
|-12.95
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|1714.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.89
|Daily SMA50
|1696.39
|Daily SMA100
|1641.08
|Daily SMA200
|1568.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1721.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1697.26
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1712.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1706.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1700.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1686.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1675.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1724.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1735.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1749.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falling as NFP rises by 2.5 million
EUR/USD is below 1.1320, off the highest levels since March. The ECB's €600 billion top-up to the stimulus program is boosting the common currency but the dollar benefits from demand.
GBP/USD retreats from highs ahead of Barnier's speech
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 but off the new 11-week highs ahead of the Chief EU Negotiator Barnier's speech amid deadlocked Brexit talks.
Gold: Dives to fresh 1-month tops on stellar NFP report
Gold witnessed some aggressive selling in reaction to upbeat NFP report. Surging US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to the bearish pressure. A break below 50-day SMA might have paved the way for a further slide.
Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply
Greyscale floods the market with fresh money to satisfy the demand of its clients. Investors, willing to pay a 29% surcharge for exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the legal and operational inconveniences. Market remains at risk on the verge of new bullish territory.
WTI refreshes multi-month tops above $38, OPEC+ to meet Saturday
WTI (July futures on Nymex) hit a new three-month high at 38.27 in the last hour, now consolidating the latest uptick just above 38.00, up nearly 2% on the day.