Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pressured by 55-hour SMA

Will great unlock push gold prices down?

As Great Lockdown was positive for the gold prices, the Great Unlock will be bad, right? We invite you to read our today’s article about the Great Unlock and find out whether it really must be negative for the gold prices.

It’s all government’s fault, right? After all, the Great Lockdown was introduced by the federal and state governments introduced, wasn’t? Well, not quite. Read More...

XAU/USD analysis: Pressured by 55-hour SMA

On Thursday, the XAU/USD exchange rate raised to the resistance formed by the 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the monthly PP in the 1,720.00 area. During today's morning, the rate reversed south.

Given that yellow metal is pressured by the 55-hour moving average near 1,710.00, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. In this case the rate could decline to the 1,695.00 mark. Read More...

Gold Price Analysis: Flirting with daily lows, just above $1700 mark ahead of NFP

Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on the last day of the week and eroded a part of the previous day's goodish intraday positive move.

The downtick marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four and was sponsored by the upbeat market mood. Despite the slide, the commodity has still managed to hold above multi-week lows, around the $1690-89 region set on Wednesday. The mentioned level marks a confluence support comprising of 50-day SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci level of the $1451-$1765 positive move. Read More...