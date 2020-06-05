Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pressured by 55-hour SMA

Will great unlock push gold prices down?

As Great Lockdown was positive for the gold prices, the Great Unlock will be bad, right? We invite you to read our today’s article about the Great Unlock and find out whether it really must be negative for the gold prices.

It’s all government’s fault, right? After all, the Great Lockdown was introduced by the federal and state governments introduced, wasn’t? Well, not quite. Read More...

Gold

 

XAU/USD analysis: Pressured by 55-hour SMA

On Thursday, the XAU/USD exchange rate raised to the resistance formed by the 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the monthly PP in the 1,720.00 area. During today's morning, the rate reversed south.

Given that yellow metal is pressured by the 55-hour moving average near 1,710.00, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. In this case the rate could decline to the 1,695.00 mark. Read More...

XAUUSD

 

Gold Price Analysis: Flirting with daily lows, just above $1700 mark ahead of NFP

Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on the last day of the week and eroded a part of the previous day's goodish intraday positive move.

The downtick marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four and was sponsored by the upbeat market mood. Despite the slide, the commodity has still managed to hold above multi-week lows, around the $1690-89 region set on Wednesday. The mentioned level marks a confluence support comprising of 50-day SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci level of the $1451-$1765 positive move. Read More...

XAUUSD

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1701.12
Today Daily Change -12.95
Today Daily Change % -0.76
Today daily open 1714.07
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1722.89
Daily SMA50 1696.39
Daily SMA100 1641.08
Daily SMA200 1568.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1721.88
Previous Daily Low 1697.26
Previous Weekly High 1737.78
Previous Weekly Low 1693.78
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1712.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1706.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 1700.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 1686.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 1675.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 1724.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 1735.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 1749.5

 

 

