Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pressured by 55– and 100-hour SMAs [Video]

Gold prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S Federal Reserve announced a new round of quantitative easing measures to revive the country's economy.

The US central bank said it will buy up to $750 billion of corporate bonds and exchange-traded funds. The Bank of Japan this week announced a similar plan to expand its quantitative easing program by $1 trillion. Read More...

 

 

XAU/USD analysis: Pressured by 55– and 100-hour SMAs

On Tuesday, the XAU/USD exchange rate tried to surpass the resistance formed by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs near 1,725.00. During today's morning, the rate pierced the 200-hour SMA near 1,717.00.

It is likely that yellow metal could be pushed down by the 55– and 100-hour moving averages to the 1,705.00/1,700.00 area. Read More...

Gold trades with modest losses around $1720 level, downside seems limited

Gold traded with a mild negative through the early European session, albeit remained well within this week's broader trading range.

The upbeat market mood was seen as one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure on the safe-haven precious metal. However, a softer US dollar, along with concerns about a second wave of the coronavirus cases and geopolitical tensions might help limit deeper losses for the commodity. Read More...

Overview
Today last price 1719.31
Today Daily Change -8.47
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 1727.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1721.72
Daily SMA50 1712.54
Daily SMA100 1653.49
Daily SMA200 1576.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1732.9
Previous Daily Low 1716.75
Previous Weekly High 1744.75
Previous Weekly Low 1677.73
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1726.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1722.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 1718.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1709.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 1702.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 1734.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 1741.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 1751.02

 

 

