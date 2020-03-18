Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pressured below $1,550 as MACD teases the bears

Gold Price Analysis: Pressured below $1,550 as MACD teases the bears

Gold prices ease further below $1,550 to $1,528.70 during the pre-European session on Wednesday. In doing so the bullion takes U-turn from one-week-old resistance line amid MACD edging closer to the bearish signals.

That said, sellers will look for entry below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of March 09-16 fall, at $1,510, whereas the recent low near $1,451 and November 2019 bottom close to $1,445 could lure the bears next.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1528.56 Today Daily Change -0.32 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 1528.88 Trends Daily SMA20 1616.93 Daily SMA50 1587.13 Daily SMA100 1535.95 Daily SMA200 1500.99 Levels Previous Daily High 1554.06 Previous Daily Low 1465.8 Previous Weekly High 1703.4 Previous Weekly Low 1504.72 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1520.34 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1499.52 Daily Pivot Point S1 1478.43 Daily Pivot Point S2 1427.99 Daily Pivot Point S3 1390.17 Daily Pivot Point R1 1566.69 Daily Pivot Point R2 1604.51 Daily Pivot Point R3 1654.95

Week Ahead Commodity Report: Gold, Silver & Crude Oil Price Forecast: 16 - 20 March 2020 (Video)

2020 is certainly shaping up to go down in history as one of the most luctrative years ever for commodity traders.

Global stock markets fell sharply on Monday – posting their biggest one day sell-off since the “Black Monday” market crash in 1987 after the Federal Reserve embarked on a massive monetary stimulus campaign to curb slower economic growth amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Read more ...