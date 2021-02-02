Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD preparing for take-off from daily structure

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around $1,860 amid quiet session

Gold consolidates the strong up-moves in two weeks around $1,860 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal tracked silver to the north during the previous day amid a retail rush while paying a little heed to the US dollar’s strength, which generally challenges the bullion buyers.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 28.52 Today Daily Change -0.28 Today Daily Change % -0.97 Today daily open 28.8 Trends Daily SMA20 25.95 Daily SMA50 25.3 Daily SMA100 24.84 Daily SMA200 22.86 Levels Previous Daily High 30.07 Previous Daily Low 26.98 Previous Weekly High 27.66 Previous Weekly Low 24.7 Previous Monthly High 27.92 Previous Monthly Low 24.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 28.89 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28.16 Daily Pivot Point S1 27.17 Daily Pivot Point S2 25.54 Daily Pivot Point S3 24.09 Daily Pivot Point R1 30.25 Daily Pivot Point R2 31.7 Daily Pivot Point R3 33.33

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD preparing for take-off from daily structure

Gold prices are elevated at the start of the week, trading almost 1% higher at $1,864.89 at the time of writing, having travelled from a low of $1,847.74 to a high of $1,871.89 on the day so far. Gold prices are bid despite a firm US dollar, correlated ore so to slumping US yields on the day, (see below).

