Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD precious metals prices are off their intraday highs [Video]

Gold: Breakout on the Yellow metal! [Video]

Breakout on gold! We have been noting the increasingly positive signals of recent sessions on gold. The positive candlesticks have been racking up in succession and now the market has burst to new multi-year highs. Such is the strength of the early move today, the market is now through to its highest level since 2012 and the next real resistance is not until $1795 (the 2012 high). The market has been trading in a range $1660/$1746 over the past month, meaning that if the move successfully confirms the breakout (a decisive close above would do it) there is an implied breakout target area of around $1810/$1830. Read more...

Gold: Precious metals prices are off their intraday highs

The gold futures gained 0.88% on Friday as it extended its short-term uptrend. Gold price has retraced even more of its month-long decline from April's high. On April 14 it was the highest since November of 2012 and the high was at $1,788.80. Friday's high fell at $1,756.30. Today, gold is trading along Friday's highs, however we can see some short-term profit-taking action amid rallying stock markets.

Gold is 0.1% down today, as it trades within a short-term consolidation. Global financial markets are getting back to their local highs this morning. And gold has been acting as a safe-haven asset last week. What about the other precious metals? Read more...

Gold bulls take charge

I have been writing about gold’s appeal for a few weeks now. Technically the coiling inside bar on the daily chart was a key giveaway that gold was getting ready to break out.

Now, it was unclear which way it was going to break, but the fundamentals for gold was strong. It was this one upside bias which was why I wrote on May 7 that one option was to buy gold at market and look for a break. With a wide enough stop the thinking was that a false (downwards) break of the coil would also likely find buyers. It was unclear which way the coil would break, but a break to either side should have found buyers. The other option was to join the hordes of investors buying gold ETFs: Read more...