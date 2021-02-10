Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD possible drop after the retracement

Gold technical analysis: Advances tackle 100-MA and Ichimoku cloud

Gold’s latest climb is simultaneously confronting the curbing Ichimoku cloud and the 100-period simple moving average (SMA) around 1,844. The Ichimoku lines are reflecting a pause in positive momentum, while the relatively horizontal SMAs are promoting a sideways market.

The short-term oscillators suggest sentiment remains positively skewed. The MACD, in the positive region, is slightly above its red trigger line, while the RSI is persisting in bullish territory. Furthermore, the stochastic oscillator has shifted to positive, endorsing more price gains. Read more...

Gold possible drop after the retracement

GOLD is looking to continue further down although we could say that the pattern has been completed.

The reaction in the POC zone will be important. If the market drops from the POC zone 1856-65 we should see a move down towards W H3 and W L3. 1837 is the first target. It needs to break in order for the price to proceed further down or it will bounce up. The final target is 1789. Gold is still bearish and I see this just as a sign of a retracement. Read more...

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD prepping up for a big break higher, technicals suggest

Expectations of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package likely to be passed in the US Congress keep the reflation trades alive and kicking, fuelling gold’s (XAU/USD) rally towards the critical $1850 level. Broad-based US dollar weakness amid record rallies in the US stock indices also adds to the strength in the bright metal.

Gold prices could likely benefit if the Treasury yields resume the recent declines amid uncertainty over the strength of the US economic recovery. The US CPI data and the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s take on the economy will be critical to the next direction in the metal. Read more...