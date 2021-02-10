Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD possible drop after the retracement

Gold technical analysis: Advances tackle 100-MA and Ichimoku cloud
Gold’s latest climb is simultaneously confronting the curbing Ichimoku cloud and the 100-period simple moving average (SMA) around 1,844. The Ichimoku lines are reflecting a pause in positive momentum, while the relatively horizontal SMAs are promoting a sideways market.
The short-term oscillators suggest sentiment remains positively skewed. The MACD, in the positive region, is slightly above its red trigger line, while the RSI is persisting in bullish territory. Furthermore, the stochastic oscillator has shifted to positive, endorsing more price gains. Read more...
Gold possible drop after the retracement
GOLD is looking to continue further down although we could say that the pattern has been completed.
The reaction in the POC zone will be important. If the market drops from the POC zone 1856-65 we should see a move down towards W H3 and W L3. 1837 is the first target. It needs to break in order for the price to proceed further down or it will bounce up. The final target is 1789. Gold is still bearish and I see this just as a sign of a retracement. Read more...
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD prepping up for a big break higher, technicals suggest
Expectations of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package likely to be passed in the US Congress keep the reflation trades alive and kicking, fuelling gold’s (XAU/USD) rally towards the critical $1850 level. Broad-based US dollar weakness amid record rallies in the US stock indices also adds to the strength in the bright metal.
Gold prices could likely benefit if the Treasury yields resume the recent declines amid uncertainty over the strength of the US economic recovery. The US CPI data and the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s take on the economy will be critical to the next direction in the metal. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
