Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pokes $1,721/23 resistance area

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pokes $1,721/23 resistance area

Gold prices remain mildly bid around $1,721 ahead of the European open on Friday. In doing so, the bullion confronts a short-term key resistance while stretching the pullback moves from a five-week-old support trend line.

Considering the normal RSI conditions and the strength of the risk-aversion wave, amid the US-China tussle, the precious metal is expected to break the $1,721/23 resistance confluence.

Political tensions generate a dead cat bounce for gold

Political tensions over Hong Kong between the US and China saw gold stage a modest recovery overnight. Gold rose 0.55% to $1718.00 an ounce and has climbed another dollar to $1719.00 an ounce in quiet Asian trading.

Having traded as low as $1694.00 an ounce this week as recent long positioning capitulated, gold has staged a $25 comeback over the past two days. Gold now faces technical resistance from a descending line at $1722.00 an ounce. Only a daily close above this region will suggest that further gains are possible to $1740.00 an ounce.

