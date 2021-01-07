Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD picks up the bids, eyes on US politics

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates biggest losses in a month above $1,900, eyes on US politics
Gold prices regain upside momentum, currently around $1,922, during the early Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal took a U-turn from November highs just to post the biggest losses since early December as US geopolitics grabbed the headlines on Wednesday. Although the Capitol Hill coup is mostly over, American policymakers are still active to oust Republicans from power.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|27.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.81
|Daily SMA50
|24.75
|Daily SMA100
|25.07
|Daily SMA200
|21.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.92
|Previous Daily Low
|26.6
|Previous Weekly High
|26.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.91
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.26
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Bears testing the bullish commitments at critical support
Gold prices correcting the downside bearish impulse. Bears attacking the bulls commitments at critical support. The daily chart shows that the price has been held up at the 10-day moving average and the 61.8% retracement level of the extended W-formation's bullish impulse. While there could still be some downside to go, the upside would be expected to resume eventually.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
