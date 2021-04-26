Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,772-73 support confluence

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,772-73 support confluence

Gold buyers attack $1,780, up 0.09% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal part ways from the previous two days’ downbeat performance.

Although bearish MACD and failures to regain $1,800 keep gold sellers hopeful, 50-SMA and an upward sloping support line from March 31, near $1,772-73 defends the bulls.

Hence, the latest run-up could again challenge the $1,798 horizontal resistance, ahead of meeting the $1,800 hurdle.

Gold Elliott Wave Analysis [Video]

Gold XAU/USD & Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast

Overview: The 1800 is a good target for Gold to take some profit, we can renter IF the 1800 becomes the tested support

Elliott Wave Gold: Can be counted in different ways, but the 1800 is the line in the sand, so support on 1800 flips the market to the upside.

