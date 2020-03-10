Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD picks up a safe-haven bid in a correction of Friday's sell-off

Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD easing from 2020 tops

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading off multi-year highs while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.

Gold Advances in an Incomplete Terminal Structure

Gold prices dropped on Tuesday after reaching $1,700 per ounce on this weekly trading opening, being the highest level for 7-years. The risk-on sentiment improved on Monday's overnight session after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled its plan of "a payroll tax cut or relief" to neutralize the negative impact of the virus.

From the long-term Elliott wave perspective, Gold, in its 2-day chart, reveals the upward progress of its price in a third extended wave of Intermediate degree identified in blue.